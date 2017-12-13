FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pandox to buy hotel portfolio in UK and Ireland for $1 billion
Sections
Featured
Bullish bets on rupee hit lowest since January: Reuters poll
Currencies
Bullish bets on rupee hit lowest since January: Reuters poll
ECB hikes growth forecasts but keeps easy money pledge
Global Economy
ECB hikes growth forecasts but keeps easy money pledge
Rohit Sharma has the right stuff for limited-overs game
Cricket
Rohit Sharma has the right stuff for limited-overs game
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 13, 2017 / 2:28 PM / a day ago

Pandox to buy hotel portfolio in UK and Ireland for $1 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Pandox AB said it had agreed with Lone Star to acquire a portfolio of 37 hotel businesses in the UK and Ireland for 800 million pounds ($1.1 billion).

After a reorganisation of the portfolio, Pandox will retain ownership of 20 investment properties and one operating property in the UK and Ireland.

The portfolio is expected to contribute about 450 million Swedish crowns in net operating income and 200 million crowns in cash earnings by 2018, provided the deal is closed in 2017, the company said. ($1 = 0.7490 pounds) (Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan in Gdynia, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.