LPC-Banks look to close €300m-equiv loan backing Pantheon’s TBS buy

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - A €300m-equivalent leveraged loan financing backing Permira-owned healthcare technology and management services firm Pantheon’s take private of Italian peer TBS Group is set to close shortly, banking sources said.

Pantheon acquired more than 95% of TBS Group, it announced on July 19, after a voluntary tender offer.

UniCredit is leading the debt financing backing the buyout, alongside Natixis and HSBC, the sources said.

The financing is being syndicated to institutional investors in Europe’s leveraged loan market and is expected to close in the coming days, when it will allocate and go free to trade in Europe’s secondary loan market, the sources said.

The financing comprises a €240m-equivalent term loan B, split between a euro tranche and an up to €60m-equivalent sterling-denominated tranche. There is also €60m of undrawn facilities, the sources said.

The euro term loan is priced at 425bp over Euribor, while the sterling is priced at 475bp over Libor. Both are offered with a 0% floor at 99.5 OID, the sources said.

Final issue price could alter prior to close, the sources said.

Permira was not immediately available to comment.

After the combination with TBS, Pantheon Group’s turnover will reach about €400m by the end of 2017, with an estimated Ebitda of €60m. (Editing by Alasdair Reilly)