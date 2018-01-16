FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Market Jockey
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Money News
January 16, 2018 / 9:54 PM / a day ago

Papa John's CFO to leave for same role at Jack in the Box

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Papa John’s International Inc (PZZA.O) said on Tuesday Chief Financial Officer Lance Tucker would leave the pizza chain operator in March to take up the same position at restaurant chain operator Jack in the Box Inc (JACK.O).

    Tucker’s exit marks the second high profile departure at Papa John’s in less than a month after founder John Schnatter stepped down as chief executive last December following criticism on his comments on the NFL leadership.

    Tucker will take up his new role at Jack in the Box on March 26.

    Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.