Papa John's earnings forecast slips amid public spat with founder

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Papa John’s International Inc (PZZA.O) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter comparable sales decline of 6.1 percent in North America and said it expects the metric to fall between 7 percent and 10 percent in the current quarter, as an increasingly heated spat between the company and its founder is expected to drag on profits.

FILE PHOTO: The Papa John's store in Westminster, Colorado, U.S. August 1, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

“The recent negative publicity surrounding the company’s brand negatively impacted July sales in North America,” the pizzeria said in a statement. “At this time, the company cannot predict how long and the extent to which the negative customer sentiment will continue to impact future sales.”