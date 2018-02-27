Porgera gold mine in Papua New Guinea suspends some output after quake-Barrick

MELBOURNE, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Some production activities at the Porgera gold mine in Papua New Guinea have been suspended to save power after a powerful earthquake damaged the power station that supplies the mine, operator Barrick (Niugini) Ltd said on Tuesday.

“The mine is now operating on back-up power and some production activities have been suspended to conserve power,” Barrick (Niugini) managing director Richmond Fenn said in a statement.

The Porgera mine is co-owned by Barrick Gold and China’s Zijin Mining.