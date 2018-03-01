FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2018 / 8:30 AM / Updated a day ago

ExxonMobil says no damage to Papua New Guinea gas pipeline after quake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, March 1 (Reuters) -

* ExxonMobil Corp confirmed on Thursday that a powerful earthquake in Papua New Guinea this week has not damaged the 700 km (435 mile) pipeline that delivers gas to its coastal liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant

*“A full assessment of the damage caused by the earthquake is expected to take time, particularly given the damage to roads and other infrastructure,” the company said in a statement

* Earlier this week ExxonMobil PNG shut its 6.9 million tonnes-per-year LNG plant following the earthquake (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Writing by Florence Tan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

