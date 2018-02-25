FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 25, 2018 / 10:19 PM / a day ago

ExxonMobil shuts PNG gas conditioning plant to assess quake damage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Feb 26 (Reuters) - ExxonMobil Corp said it shut its Hides gas conditioning plant in Papua New Guinea after a powerful 7.5 magnitude earthquake hit the country’s Southern Highlands province.

“As a precaution, ExxonMobil PNG Limited has shut in its Hides Gas Conditioning Plant to assess any damages to its facilities,” ExxonMobil’s PNG spokeswoman said in an email to Reuters.

Gas from Hides feeds ExxonMobil’s PNG LNG (liquefied natural gas) plant, which has been exporting at a rate of more than 8 million tonnes a year.

Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
