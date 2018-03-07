FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Regulatory News
March 7, 2018 / 1:12 AM / 2 days ago

ExxonMobil says Hides facilities safely shut in after big aftershock in Papua New Guinea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, March 7 (Reuters) - ExxonMobil Corp said its facilities in Hides in the highlands of Papua New Guinea remained safely shut in after a magnitude 6.7 aftershock struck early on Wednesday, just a week after a deadly quake forced it to close all its PNG liquefied natural gas facilities.

The company said all its employees and contractors in Hides, where it runs a gas conditioning plant, production wells and a pipeline, had been accounted for and were safe in the wake of the aftershock.

“Our team of technical experts at the Hides gas conditioning plant are continuing to fully evaluate and assess damange from the 7.5 earthquake on 25 Feb and subsequent aftershocks,” ExxonMobil said in an emailed statement.

Reporting by Sonali Paul; editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.