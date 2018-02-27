Japan's Chubu Elec, Osaka Gas see no major impact from PNG LNG plant shutdown

TOKYO, Feb 27 (Reuters) -

* Japan’s Osaka Gas sees no major impact on LNG procurement from the shutdown of ExxonMobil Corp’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in Papua New Guinea following a powerful earthquake in the country’s remote highlands, company president Takehiro Honjo said on Tuesday

* Japan’s Chubu Electric Power Co also sees no major impact from the shutdown, Chubu Electric President Satoru Katsuno told reporters during a joint conference to set up a venture in April for power and gas sales in and around the Tokyo metropolitan area (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)