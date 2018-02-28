FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 28, 2018 / 4:53 AM / 2 days ago

ExxonMobil says no indication of damage to Papua New Guinea gas pipeline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Feb 28 (Reuters) - ExxonMobil Corp said on Wednesday there is no indication so far that the 700 km (435 mile) pipeline that delivers gas to its liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in Papua New Guinea has been damaged by a powerful earthquake this week.

“We have had no indications that the PNG LNG pipeline has sustained damage and will be undertaking a full visual inspection of the pipeline right of way as part of our ongoing assessments,” ExxonMobil’s PNG spokeswoman said in an email to Reuters.

The pipeline runs from Papua New Guinea’s rugged and remote highlands region down to the coast and then underwater to the PNG LNG plant near Port Moresby.

Reporting by Sonali Paul; editing by Richard Pullin

