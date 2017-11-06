FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Paradise Papers help to raise pressure on tax havens - Germany
Sections
Featured
Emboldened cow vigilantes in India deny Muslims their livelihood
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Emboldened cow vigilantes in India deny Muslims their livelihood
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Child abuse, animal cruelty: Texas gunman's violent past
Texas Shooting
Child abuse, animal cruelty: Texas gunman's violent past
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 6, 2017 / 11:07 AM / Updated a day ago

Paradise Papers help to raise pressure on tax havens - Germany

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Germany welcomes the revelations in leaked offshore investment documents as an important contribution to creating transparency and fighting tax avoidance at an international level, a government spokesman said on Monday.

“For the German government, I’d like to say that this publication and the work done by media is welcome because it sheds light on the structure, actors and beneficiaries of parallel tax worlds,” spokesman Steffen Seibert said.

“They support what is important for us, namely the transparency process at the international level, and they create pressure on those countries that block this process,” he added.

A Finance Ministry spokesman said it would be helpful to German tax authorities if the documents, dubbed Paradise Papers, were made available to them. An Interior Ministry spokesman said the police should be able to see them too.

The data was obtained by Germany’s Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper and shared with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) and some media outlets. Reuters has not independently verified the documents. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Paul Carrel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.