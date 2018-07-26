FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2018 / 1:03 PM / Updated 43 minutes ago

Authorities find fallen plane carrying Paraguayan agriculture minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ASUNCION (Reuters) - A search and rescue team on Thursday morning located a fallen airplane carrying Paraguayan Agriculture Minister Luis Gneiting that went missing on Wednesday night, an official at the country’s aviation authority told local radio.

The small aircraft was found six 6 km (3.73 miles) from the airport in the southern city of Ayolas, where the plane took off en route to the capital, Asuncion, said Luis Aguirre, head of the National Civil Aviation Directorate.

Aguirre said he did not have information about whether the four passengers had survived.

Gneiting, who took office two months ago, is a former governor of Itapua department, one of Paraguay’s main soy producing regions.

Reporting by Daniela Desantis; editing by Jonathan Oatis; Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by Bill Trott

