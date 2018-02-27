FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 27, 2018 / 9:31 AM / a day ago

North Korea to send athletes to next month's Paralympics in South Korea - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea plans to send athletes to compete in next month’s Paralympic Games in South Korea, following its high profile participation in the Olympic games that wrapped up on Sunday, Yonhap news agency said.

Officials from North and South Korea met on Tuesday at a village along the heavily fortified border to discuss logistics for the Paralympics, which begin on March 7.

South Korean leaders see Pyongyang’s participation in the Games as key to lowering tensions on the peninsula and possibly leading to diplomatic negotiations over the North’s nuclear program.

Reporting by Heekyong YangEditing by Clarence Fernandez

