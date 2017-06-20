FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pamplona Capital Management nears deal to buy Parexel - WSJ
June 20, 2017 / 8:45 AM / 2 months ago

Pamplona Capital Management nears deal to buy Parexel - WSJ

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Pamplona Capital Management is nearing a deal to buy contract drug research firm Parexel International Corp for $4.6 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

Pamplona is set to pay $88.10 a share in cash as part of the deal, the newspaper said citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/2slumT7)

Parexel was not immediately available to comment outside regular U.S. business hours.

Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

