Shares in FC Copenhagen owner boosted by takeover talk

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Shares in Parken Sport & Entertainment, owner of soccer club FC Copenhagen, climbed on Tuesday as Danish media reported investor interest in buying into the business.

Parken’s largest shareholder, pension fund LD Fonde, confirmed to business newspaper Borsen that it is in dialogue with Britain’s Redstone Advisory Partners about selling its 29 percent stake in the company.

The Borsen report did not include any details, and LD Fonde did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comments.

Online outlet Inside Business had earlier reported that foreign investors could make a takeover offer this week valuing the company at up to 1.27 billion Danish crowns ($195 million).

The investors, backed by U.S. fund Fortress, would pay 105-120 crowns ($16.1-18.4) per share, Inside Business reported, based on conversations with several sources close to the matter.

The company said in a statement that it had not been in dialogue with foreign investors and that it had not received an offer.

Founded by a merger of two clubs in 1992, FC Copenhagen have since won the Danish league 12 times. Much travelled Senegalese striker Dame N’Doye is one of their highest profile players.

The parent company also operates the Telia Parken national stadium in Copenhagen and holiday activity centres.

Parken shares initially rose 32 percent to 109 Danish crowns after the report and traded up 21 percent at 100 crowns at 1048 GMT.

($1 = 6.5200 Danish crowns)