July 26 (Reuters) - PayPal Holdings Inc reported a 27.2 percent rise in quarterly profit as the payment processor's growing strategic partnerships helped boost payment volumes.

The company's net income rose to $411 million, or 34 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $323 million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $3.14 billion from $2.65 billion. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)