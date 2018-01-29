PayPal Holdings Inc expected to post earnings of 52 cents a share - summary

(Reuters) - PayPal Holdings Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on January 31.

The San Jose, California-based company is expected to report a 21.9 percent increase in revenue to $3.63 billion from $2.98 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate of 37 analysts, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The analyst mean estimate for PayPal Holdings Inc is for earnings of 52 cents per share. For the same quarter last year, the company reported earnings of 42 cents per share.

The current average analyst rating on the shares is “buy” and the breakdown of recommendations is 33 “strong buy” or “buy,” 12 “hold” and no “sell” or “strong sell.”

The Starmine predicted earnings surprise, the difference between Wall Street’s mean estimate and Starmine’s estimate of its highest rated analysts, is positive for PayPal Hldg at 1.16 percent; predicted revenue surprise is positive at 0.20 percent.

The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months.

The earnings announcement is scheduled for January 31.

PayPal Holdings Inc belongs to the NASDAQ Composite Index.