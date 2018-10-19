PayPal quarterly profit beats estimates, shares rise

NEW YORK (Reuters) - PayPal Holdings Inc on Thursday reported a third-quarter profit that beat analysts’ estimates as the company signed up more new customers and volume of payments processed rose.

The PayPal logo is seen during an event at Terra Gallery in San Francisco, California May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith/File Photo

Net income rose to $436 million, or 36 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $380 million, or 31 cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue rose to $3.68 billion from $3.24 billion.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 58 cents per share, beating the average analyst estimate of 54 cents, according to Refinitiv.

For the fourth quarter, PayPal expects revenue between $4.20 billion and $4.28 billion, in line with analysts’ estimates of $4.21 billion estimate.

Shares of the company, which separated from ecommerce site eBay Inc in 2015, were up 7 percent in trading after the bell on Thursday.

In September it completed the purchase of Swedish payments firm iZettle, its largest ever acquisition.

“As pleased as I am with our financials, the highlight of the quarter was our growth in net new actives and engagement,” PayPal Chief Executive Dan Schulman said on a call with analysts.

The company added a record 9.1 million new active accounts in the third quarter, compared to an increase of 8.2 million a year earlier.

PayPal processed $143 billion in payments over the period, up 24 percent from a year earlier.

Venmo, its peer-to-peer payment app popular with younger consumers, processed $17 billion of payments in the third quarter, growing 78 percent.

“And while it is still early, our monetization efforts appear to be reaching a tipping point,” Schulman said.

He added that 24 percent of Venmo users have now participated in a “monetisable action,” up from 17 percent last quarter.