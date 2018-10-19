FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Imprisoned in Myanmar
India Elections
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Technology News
October 18, 2018 / 9:03 PM / in 22 minutes

PayPal quarterly profit beats estimates, shares rise

Anna Irrera

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - PayPal Holdings Inc on Thursday reported a third-quarter profit that beat analysts’ estimates as the company signed up more new customers and volume of payments processed rose.

The PayPal logo is seen during an event at Terra Gallery in San Francisco, California May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith/File Photo

Net income rose to $436 million, or 36 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $380 million, or 31 cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue rose to $3.68 billion from $3.24 billion.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 58 cents per share, beating the average analyst estimate of 54 cents, according to Refinitiv.

For the fourth quarter, PayPal expects revenue between $4.20 billion and $4.28 billion, in line with analysts’ estimates of $4.21 billion estimate.

Shares of the company, which separated from ecommerce site eBay Inc in 2015, were up 7 percent in trading after the bell on Thursday.

In September it completed the purchase of Swedish payments firm iZettle, its largest ever acquisition.

“As pleased as I am with our financials, the highlight of the quarter was our growth in net new actives and engagement,” PayPal Chief Executive Dan Schulman said on a call with analysts.

The company added a record 9.1 million new active accounts in the third quarter, compared to an increase of 8.2 million a year earlier.

PayPal processed $143 billion in payments over the period, up 24 percent from a year earlier.

Venmo, its peer-to-peer payment app popular with younger consumers, processed $17 billion of payments in the third quarter, growing 78 percent.

“And while it is still early, our monetization efforts appear to be reaching a tipping point,” Schulman said.

He added that 24 percent of Venmo users have now participated in a “monetisable action,” up from 17 percent last quarter.

Reporting by Anna Irrera; editing by Jonathan Oatis; and Phil Berlowitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.