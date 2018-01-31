FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2018 / 9:23 PM / in 7 hours

PayPal's profit jumps 59 pct on merchant services strength

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Payments processor PayPal Holdings Inc’s fourth-quarter profit jumped 59 percent, fueled by strength in its merchant services business.

PayPal said on Wednesday its net income rose to $620 million or 50 cents per share in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $390 million or 32 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue climbed to $3.74 billion from $2.98 billion, while payments volume rose 32 percent to $131.45 billion. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

