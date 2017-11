(Reuters) - Consumer financial services company Synchrony Financial said on Thursday that it would buy $6.8 billion in receivables from PayPal Holdings Inc, including the payment processor’s U.S. consumer credit receivables portfolio.

FILE PHOTO: The PayPal app logo seen on a mobile phone in this illustration photo October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2018, the companies said.