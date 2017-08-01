Paytm plans messaging service to rival WhatsApp

FILE PHOTO: A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man pays the vendor through Paytm, a digital wallet company, after buying a book during the annual religious festival of Magh Mela in Allahabad, India, January 26, 2017.

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's leading digital payments firm Paytm plans to launch a messaging service by the end of this month to compete with Facebook Inc's WhatsApp, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Paytm, which is backed by Japan's SoftBank and China's Alibaba, wants to attract people in India to use a messaging service embedded in its payments app, which many already use to buy everything from food to plane tickets.

Paytm's messaging service will let users send audio, video, pictures and texts, said the source, who declined to be named.

"Paytm wants to become a digital universe for Indian commerce where consumers can communicate, shop and use financial services," said Pavel Naiya, an analyst at tech research Counterpoint.

Paytm has more than 225 million users in India.

An advertisement of Paytm, a digital wallet company, is pictured at a road side stall in Kolkata, India, January 25, 2017. Picture taken January 25, 2017. Rupak De Chowdhuri

WhatsApp, which had 200 million monthly active users as of February in India, its biggest single market, has also been looking at moving into digital payment services there.

Earlier this year, another Indian messaging platform, Hike, rolled out an electronic payments service in its app to cash in on the growth in digital transactions in the country.

E-payments in India surged after the country banned old, high-value currency notes late last year. Firms such as Paytm have since rapidly increased their market share.

Digital payments in India will jump nearly 10 times by 2020 to $500 billion, according to a 2016 report by Boston Consulting Group.

The Wall Street Journal was first to report Paytm's plan to launch a messaging service.

Paytm did not respond to an email seeking comment. WhatsApp was not immediately reachable for comment.