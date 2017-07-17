FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
22 days ago
Czech fund R2G to launch offer for Pegas Nonwovens shares
July 17, 2017 / 8:32 PM / 22 days ago

Czech fund R2G to launch offer for Pegas Nonwovens shares

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, July 17 (Reuters) - Czech investment group R2G plans to launch a tender offer to all shareholders in Prague-listed artificial textile maker Pegas Nonwovens at an 8 percent premium over the company's closing price last week, it said on Monday.

The R2G investment vehicle R2G Rohan Czech said in a statement it would offer a price of 1,010 crowns ($44.50) per share and it would submit the offer document to the Czech National Bank for approval.

R2G is Pegas' second biggest shareholder with 6.6 percent as of mid-June.

$1 = 22.6950 Czech crowns Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Toby Chopra

