Pegas Nonwovens' biggest shareholder not considering stake sale

PRAGUE, July 18 (Reuters) - Wood Textiles Holding, the biggest shareholder in Pegas Nonwovens, sees long-term growth potential in the Czech artificial textile maker and is not considering selling its stake, the group's head said on Tuesday.

The comments came after investment group R2G announced plans to launch a tender offer for shares at an 8 percent premium over last week's closing price.

"At the moment we regard the long-term growth potential of Pegas. So we are not changing our strategy, which is long-term," Wood Textiles director Petr Vosvrda said by phone. "We are a shareholder since 2009 and are not considering a sale." (Reporting by Petra Vodstrcilova; Writing by Jason Hovet)