Poland's Pekao raises value of planned bond issue to 1.25 bln zlotys

WARSAW, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Polish bank Pekao has decided to increase the value of 10-year subordinated bond issue to 1.25 billion zlotys ($348.63 million) from 1 billion zlotys envisaged earlier due to investors’ demand, the lender said late Thursday.

The issue will take place on Oct. 30, the bank added.

Last month, Pekao said its management board has agreed to start book-building for up to 1 billion zlotys worth of 10-year bonds in non-public issuance.