2 months ago
Mexico's Pemex says can restart Salina Cruz refinery operations
June 14, 2017 / 1:16 AM / 2 months ago

Mexico's Pemex says can restart Salina Cruz refinery operations

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, June 13 (Reuters) - Mexico's state-owned oil firm Pemex said on Tuesday on Twitter that conditions are present to safely restart operations at its Salina Cruz refinery in the southern state of Oaxaca.

Pemex had said earlier in the day that heavy rains, due to Tropical Storm Calvin, had prompted it to suspend operations and evacuate personnel at the refinery, which has a capacity of 330,000 barrels per day. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Bill Trott)

