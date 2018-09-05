Parents settle claim against fraternity in Penn State hazing death

(Reuters) - The parents of a Penn State student who died during an alcohol-fueled fraternity hazing last year have settled a civil lawsuit they brought against the fraternity, the fraternity’s national organization said.

Monetary terms of the settlement reached on Tuesday between the parents of Timothy Piazza and Beta Theta Pi were not disclosed, but the fraternity said it had agreed to “organizational reforms.”

The reforms include making campus houses “substance-free” by Aug. 15, 2020 and combating hazing, national fraternity Executive Director Jeff Rundle said in a statement.

Piazza, 19, a sophomore from Lebanon, New Jersey, tumbled down two flights of stairs and seriously injured himself in February 2017 while intoxicated at the party. He died two days after the hazing ritual.

Piazza’s parents, Evelyn and James Piazza, brought a separate legal action against the university, which remains unresolved. The Piazzas’ lawyer, Tom Kline, could not be reached for immediate comment.