February 8, 2018 / 1:14 AM / 2 days ago

Pentagon awards contract for up to $950 million to REAN Cloud

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Cloud-based computing provider REAN Cloud LLC has finalised a five-year contract with the U.S. Department of Defense worth up to $950 million, the company said on Wednesday.

Under the contract, the company will help the Department of Defense move its IT operations to the cloud by automating pricing and procurement, it said in a statement. bit.ly/2nLQZNC

The Pentagon was not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours.

REAN cloud, an Amazon Web Services partner, has previously worked with a Department of Defense agency responsible for speeding up commercial innovation to the U.S. military.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

