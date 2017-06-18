FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Pop star Beyonce's dad confirms on Twitter the birth of her twins
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet quarter-one profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet quarter-one profit up about 18 percent
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Middle East
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PHOTO FOCUS
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
June 18, 2017 / 6:16 PM / 2 months ago

Pop star Beyonce's dad confirms on Twitter the birth of her twins

1 Min Read

Beyonce performs at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S. on February 12, 2017.Lucy Nicholson/Files

REUTERS - The most watched birth of the year, of twins to pop superstar Beyonce, was confirmed on Sunday morning by her father, Mathew Knowles, who wished the babies well on social media.

In a Twitter message sent Sunday morning, Mathew Knowles said, "Happy Birthday to the twins! Love, Grandad."

One of the world's most popular celebrities, Beyonce nor her husband, rap star and entrepreneur Jay Z, have confirmed the birth, reported to have occurred last Monday.

Reporting by Bernie Woodall; editing by Diane Craft

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.