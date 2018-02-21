Billy Graham, preacher to millions, adviser to presidents, dies at 99

NEW YORK, Feb 21 (Reuters) - U.S. evangelist Billy Graham, who counseled presidents and preached to millions across the world from his native North Carolina to communist North Korea during his 70 years in the pulpit, died on Wednesday at the age of 99, a spokesman said.

He died at 8 a.m. EST (1300 GMT) at his home in Montreat, North Carolina, according to Jeremy Blume, a spokesman for the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association. (Reporting by Jonathan Allen and Peter Szekeley, Editing by Franklin Paul)