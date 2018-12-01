Gorbachev hails late George H.W. Bush's role in ending Cold War

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President George H. W. Bush (L) and Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev shake hands in front of U.S. and Soviet flags at the end of a news conference in Moscow July 31, 1991. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Mikhail Gorbachev, the last Soviet leader, on Saturday hailed the late George H.W. Bush’s role in helping end the Cold War and an arms race between the United States and the Soviet Union.

Gorbachev, 87, was speaking after Bush, the 41st president of the United States, died on Friday at the age of 94.

Bush held talks with Gorbachev before the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991 and signed a landmark arm control agreement with him that significantly cut both countries’ nuclear arsenals.

“Many of my memories are linked to him. We happened to work together in years of great changes. It was a dramatic time demanding huge responsibility from everyone. The result was the end of the Cold War and the nuclear arms race,” Russia’s Interfax news agency cited Gorbachev as saying.

“I pay tribute to George Bush’s contribution towards this historic achievement. He was a genuine partner.”