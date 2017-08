Actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives with publicist Andrew Wyatt for jury deliberations during his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, U.S. June 15, 2017.

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (Reuters) - The jurors in comedian Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial said on Thursday they were deadlocked after more than 30 hours of deliberations, but the trial judge instructed them to continue trying to reach a unanimous verdict.

Cosby, 79, is accused of drugging and sexually assaulting university administrator Andrea Constand at his Philadelphia-area home in 2004.