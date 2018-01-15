FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dennis Rodman arrested on DUI suspicion in California
January 15, 2018 / 10:22 AM / a day ago

Dennis Rodman arrested on DUI suspicion in California

Renita D. Young

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Former basketball star Dennis Rodman was released from jail in California on Sunday after being arrested hours earlier on suspicion of driving under the influence, Newport Beach police said.

FILE PHOTO: Former NBA basketball player Dennis Rodman is surrounded by the media after arriving from North Korea's Pyongyang at Beijing airport, China June 17, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

Police stopped the 56-year-old National Basketball Association Hall Of Famer at about 11:11 p.m. on Saturday for a vehicle violation in the 4500 block of West Coast Highway, said Newport Beach Police Department Sergeant Robert Bennett.

Rodman failed a field sobriety test and submitted to a breathalyzer test. “He was more than the [.08 alcohol level] legal limit,” Bennett said, adding Rodman cooperated with officials.

The five-time NBA champion has made news in recent years for his trips to North Korea and high praise for dictator Kim Jong Un, whom he described as a “friend for life.”

Rodman was released at about 6:15 a.m. Sunday. Officials gave him a court date, Bennett added.

Reporting by Renita D. Young; Editing by Nick Zieminski

