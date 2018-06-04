Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush released from hospital: spokesman

(Reuters) - Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush, 93, was released from a Maine hospital on Monday after a week’s treatment for low blood pressure, a family spokesman said on Twitter.

FILE PHOTO: Former President, George H.W. Bush smiles as he listens to Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney speak as he met with Bush to pick up his formal endorsement in Houston, Texas, U.S. March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Donna Carson/File Photo

Bush, the oldest living former U.S. president, had been taken to Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford, Maine, in late May, said the spokesman, Jim McGrath.

“The president is deeply appreciative both for the terrific care and the many good wishes he has received,” McGrath said on Twitter.

Bush, who served as the 41st president of the United States from 1989 to 1993, was hospitalized in Texas in late April for treatment of an infection that spread to his blood, and stayed there for nearly two weeks. He was admitted to the hospital a day after attending the funeral of his wife, Barbara, the former first lady who died on April 17. The couple had been married for 73 years.

He was again hospitalized after attending an American Legion event in Kennebunkport, Maine, where the family has long maintained a home, to mark the upcoming Memorial Day with military veterans. Bush was a Navy flier during World War II.

He is the father of former Republican President George W. Bush, who served two terms from 2001 to 2009, and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, who unsuccessfully sought the 2016 Republican presidential nomination.