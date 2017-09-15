Veteran actor Harry Dean Stanton dies at 91

LOS ANGELES, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Harry Dean Stanton, an actor who appeared in dozens of films, including “Repo Man,” “Cool Hand Luke,” and “Paris, Texas,” as well as the recent reboot of television’s “Twin Peaks,” died on Friday at the age of 91, his agent said.

Stanton died peacefully at Cedars Sinai hospital in Los Angeles, his agent John Kelly said in a statement.

In a career spanning 60 years, Stanton worked with some of Hollywood’s most notable directors, including Frances Ford Coppola (“The Godfather Part Two,” and “One From the Heart”); Sam Peckinpah (“Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid”); Martin Scorsese (“The Last Temptation of Christ”); David Lynch (“Wild at Heart,” “The Straight Story,” and “Inland Empire”) and Ridley Scott (“Alien”). (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy, editing by G Crosse)