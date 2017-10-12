FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK police investigating movie producer Weinstein - Guardian newspaper
October 12, 2017 / 4:24 PM / 5 days ago

UK police investigating movie producer Weinstein - Guardian newspaper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - British police are investigating U.S. movie producer Harvey Weinstein for alleged sexual offences, the Guardian newspaper reported on Thursday.

Asked about the report, a spokesman for London’s Metropolitan Police said: “The Metropolitan Police Service was passed an allegation of sexual assault by Merseyside Police on Wednesday, 11 October. The allegation will be assessed by officers from the Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command.”

The spokesman said police would not identify the person involved.

The Hollywood producer has previously denied any allegations of non-consensual sex. (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

