Hachette Book says has terminated the Weinstein books imprint

PARIS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Hachette Book, the U.S. publishing house of French group Lagardere, has terminated the Weinstein Books imprint, the latest entity to distance itself from Harvey Weinstein after allegations of sexual harassment against the movie producer.

“Hachette Book Group has terminated the Weinstein Books imprint, effective immediately (Perseus Books has had a co-publishing agreement with The Weinstein Company, under which we published around ten new books a year),” the company said in a statement.

“Going forward, titles currently under the Weinstein Books imprint will be published by our Hachette Books imprint, and the Weinstein Books imprint team will join Hachette Books.” (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; writing by Michel Rose, editing by David Evans)