Harvey Weinstein expelled from Academy of Motion Pictures
October 14, 2017 / 8:48 PM / 7 days ago

Harvey Weinstein expelled from Academy of Motion Pictures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences expelled producer Harvey Weinstein on Saturday, after allegations that he sexually harassed or assaulted a number of women over the past three decades.

The academy said in a statement that its board of governors “voted well in excess of the required two-thirds majority to immediately expel him from the Academy.”

A representative for Weinstein had no immediate comment.

Reuters has been unable to independently confirm any of the allegations. Weinstein, 65, has denied having non-consensual sex with anyone. (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy, Ben Klayman and Mary Milliken; Editing by Leslie Adler)

