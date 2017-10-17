FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 17, 2017 / 6:53 PM / in 4 days

Harvey Weinstein resigns from Weinstein Co board - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Harvey Weinstein has resigned from the board of The Weinstein Company, Hollywood trade publication Variety reported on Tuesday, as he faces allegations that he sexually harassed or assaulted a number of women over three decades in the film business.

Weinstein was fired as chief executive of Weinstein Co on Oct. 8 but remained on the board of the company he co-founded with his brother. Weinstein has denied having non-consensual sex with anyone.

The company now is trying to chart a future without Weinstein. On Monday, it said it was in talks to sell the bulk of its assets to private equity firm Colony Capital.

Representatives for Weinstein and Weinstein Co did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Bill Rigby)

