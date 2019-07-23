Jeffrey Epstein appeals decision to deny bail in sex trafficking case

U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein appears in a photograph taken for the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services' sex offender registry March 28, 2017 and obtained by Reuters July 10, 2019. New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services/Handout via REUTERS

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Financier Jeffrey Epstein has appealed a federal judge’s decision to keep him in jail while he awaits trial on sex trafficking charges.

According to a court filing made public on Tuesday, Epstein will ask the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn the judge’s July 18 rejection of his request to remain under house arrest in his mansion on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

In denying bail, U.S. District Judge Richard Berman in Manhattan expressed concern that Epstein’s “past sexual conduct is not likely to have abated,” and that there might be “new victims” if Epstein were released.

Epstein has pleaded not guilty.

The office of U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman in Manhattan, which is prosecuting Epstein, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.