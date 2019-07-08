Financier Epstein pleads not guilty to U.S. charges of sex trafficking

NEW YORK (Reuters) - American financier Jeffrey Epstein pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges of sex trafficking as prosecutors accused him of luring dozens of girls as young as 14 to his luxury homes in New York and Florida and paying them for sex acts.

An indictment unsealed in federal court in Manhattan accused Epstein, 66, of arranging for girls to perform nude “massages” and other sex acts, and paying some girls to recruit others, from at least 2002 to 2005.

The former hedge fund manager “intentionally sought out minors and knew that many of his victims were in fact under the age of 18, including because, in some instances, minor victims expressly told him their age,” the indictment said.

Wearing dark blue jail scrubs, Epstein entered his plea before U.S. Magistrate Judge Henry Pitman in Manhattan to one count of sex trafficking and one count of sex trafficking conspiracy. He faces up to 45 years in prison if convicted.

“The alleged behavior shocks the conscience, and while the charged conduct is from a number of years ago, it is still profoundly important to the many alleged victims, now young women,” U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman said at a press conference. “They deserve their day in court.”

Prosecutors asked that Epstein be detained pending trial, saying he posed an “extraordinary risk of flight” because of his “exorbitant” wealth, ownership of private planes capable of international travel, and significant international ties.

Epstein has said in earlier court filings that his encounters with alleged victims were consensual and that he believed they were 18 when they occurred.

EPSTEIN TIES TO TRUMP, CLINTON

Epstein was arrested on Saturday night at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey, where he had returned on his private plane from Paris.

Berman said a search of Epstein’s mansion in Manhattan, conducted under a search warrant, uncovered evidence including “nude photographs of what appeared to be underage girls.”

He encouraged other victims to come forward and contact prosecutors.

Known for socializing with politicians and royalty, Epstein once had friends including U.S. President Donald Trump and former president Bill Clinton, and according to court papers Britain’s Prince Andrew.

None of those people were mentioned in the indictment. The case is being handled by the public corruption unit of Berman’s office. Berman told reporters he would not comment on media speculation about people affiliated or associated with Epstein and “I urge you not to read into that one way or the other.”

Trump praised Epstein in an interview with New York magazine in 2002.

“I’ve known Jeff for fifteen years. Terrific guy,” Trump said. “He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side. No doubt about it – Jeffrey enjoys his social life.”

Demonstrators hold signs aloft protesting Jeffrey Epstein, as he awaits arraignment in the Southern District of New York on charges of sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors, in New York, U.S., July 8, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

EARLIER DEAL

Epstein first came under investigation in 2005 after police in Palm Beach, Florida, received reports he had sexually abused underage girls in his mansion there.

By 2007, Epstein was facing a potential federal indictment for sexually abusing dozens of girls between 1999 and 2007, directing others to abuse them, and paying employees to bring victims to him, according to court filings.

However, Epstein struck a deal to plead guilty in 2008 to a lesser Florida state felony prostitution charge. He served 13 months in a county jail, but was allowed to leave during the day to go to his office, and agreed to register as a sex offender.

Some of Epstein’s accusers have criticized that agreement as too lenient. Berman said he was not bound by it.

Prosecutors who helped craft the Florida agreement included Alex Acosta, then the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida and now Trump’s Secretary of Labor. A spokeswoman for the Labor Department declined to comment on Sunday.

‘MASSAGES’

Epstein would initially recruit victims to provide “massages,” which they would perform nude or partially nude, the indictment said.

Prosecutors said the encounters would become increasingly sexual in nature, sometimes including groping and indirect contact with victims’ genitals, where Epstein would typically masturbate and ask victims to touch him while he did.

Epstein paid girls to recruit new girls, to ensure a “steady supply of new victims to exploit” prosecutors said.

Three unnamed employees, one in Manhattan and two in Palm Beach, aided Epstein by arranging some of his sexual encounters, the indictment said. Several of Epstein’s accusers had challenged his Florida deal in court, saying they were denied a chance to express their views, violating the federal Crime Victims’ Rights Act.

In February of this year, a U.S. district judge in Florida agreed, saying the deal was illegal.

Even so, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a court filing last month there was no reason to cancel the agreement.

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives confronted Acosta about his role in April, during a hearing before a House subcommittee on a routine budget matter.

Acosta told lawmakers that human trafficking was “an in­cred­ibly important issue,” and that his office’s efforts ensured that Epstein would be punished.

Slideshow (3 Images)

“I understand the frustration,” Acosta said. “It’s important to understand that he was going to get off with no jail time or restitution. It was the work of our office that resulted in him going to jail.”

The Justice Department is investigating whether government lawyers committed professional misconduct in the Florida case.