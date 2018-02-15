FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 15, 2018 / 9:11 PM / a day ago

Jeffrey Tambor out of Amazon's 'Transparent' TV series

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Jeffrey Tambor, the award-winning star of Amazon Studios television series “Transparent,” is exiting the show, Amazon said on Thursday, following accusations of sexual misconduct.

Tambor, 73, who denied the accusations when they surfaced last November, will not be returning for the upcoming fifth season of the show, Amazon said.

Tambor played the lead role of Maura Pfefferman, a divorced father who transitions to a woman late in life.

Tambor could not immediately be reached for comment.

Reporting by Jill Serjeant Editing by Jonathan Oatis

