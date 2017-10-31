Netflix ending 'House of Cards,' says 'troubled' by Spacey allegation

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Netflix Inc’s groundbreaking political drama “House of Cards” will end after its upcoming sixth season, the company said on Monday, one day after a sexual misconduct allegation emerged against star Kevin Spacey.

Cast member Kevin Spacey poses at the premiere for the second season of the television series "House of Cards" at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2014. . REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files

Netflix (NFLX.O) also said in a statement that it was “deeply troubled” about an allegation made against Spacey by actor Anthony Rapp who said Spacey had made a sexual advance to him in 1986, when Rapp was 14 years old.

Spacey said in a Twitter post on Sunday that he was “beyond horrified” to hear Rapp’s story of the encounter, which he said he did not remember. He wrote that he owed Rapp a “sincere apology” for what he said would have been “deeply inappropriate drunken behaviour.”

A representative for Spacey did not immediately respond to Reuters for comment.