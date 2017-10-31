Netflix suspends 'House of Cards' production after Spacey allegation

LOS ANGELES, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc suspended production of political drama “House of Cards” on Tuesday following an allegation of sexual misconduct against star Kevin Spacey, the streaming service and the show’s producer said in a statement.

Producer Media Rights Capital and Netflix “have decided to suspend production on House of Cards season six, until further notice, to give us time to review the current situation and to address any concerns of our cast and crew,” a joint statement said. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Andrew Hay)