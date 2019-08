Billionaire Hans Rausing and wife Julia attend an Autumn Gala evening in support of Action on Addiction, in London October 23, 2014. The gala was attended by Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge. REUTERS/Justin Tallis/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - Hans Rausing, the Swedish industrialist who helped turn Tetra Pak into a global packaging group, has died aged 93, his family said in a statement.

Rausing, son of Tetra Pak’s founder Ruben Rausing, died at his home in southern England on Friday, the statement said.