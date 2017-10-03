Aerosmith's Steven Tyler shuts down heart attack rumors

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler dismissed speculation that he had suffered a heart attack or a seizure but did little to clarify the ailment that led the band to cancel the remainder of its South American tour.

The rock band in September called off its last four shows in Brazil, Chile, Argentina and Mexico because Tyler was dealing with “unexpected medical issues” that required immediate care.

“I give you all an A+ for creative speculations but I certainly did not have a heart attack or a seizure,” Tyler, 69, wrote on the official Aerosmith website on Monday.

Tyler added that he was sorry the band had to cut its tour short, saying “I had to have a procedure that only my doc in the United States could perform.”

He did not elaborate.

Tyler has suffered a slew of medical issues in the past, ranging from drug abuse and prescription drug addiction to a broken shoulder, multiple leg surgeries, vocal chord surgery and hepatitis C.