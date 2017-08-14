FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jury finds radio DJ assaulted, battered Taylor Swift, awards her $1
Kim holds off on Guam missile plan; Seoul says will prevent war
Dhoni no automatic choice for one-day matches: chief selector
India celebrates Independence Day
August 14, 2017 / 10:58 PM / 14 hours ago

Jury finds radio DJ assaulted, battered Taylor Swift, awards her $1

1 Min Read

DENVER, Aug 14 (Reuters) - A federal court jury in Denver on Monday found that a radio DJ assaulted her by grabbing her bare bottom under her skirt during a photo shoot, awarding her the symbolic $1 in damages she sought.

The same eight-member jury rejected claims by the radio personality, David Mueller, that Swift's mother and a member of her circle cost him his job by making false groping accusations. (Reporting by Keith Coffman in Denver; Writing by Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles; Editing by Chris Reese)

