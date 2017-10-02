FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
October 2, 2017 / 9:05 PM / 15 days ago

U.S. rocker Tom Petty reported 'clinging to life' -TMZ.com

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Oct 2 (Reuters) - U.S. rocker Tom Petty was reported on Monday to be clinging to life in a southern California hospital after conflicting reports that he had died.

CBS News had earlier reported that Petty, 66, had died after life support was switched off following cardiac arrest on Sunday. TMZ later reported, citing unidentified sources, that Petty was not expected to live much longer but was “still clinging to life.”

Representatives for the singer did not return calls for comment or confirmation on Petty’s condition.

Reporting by Jill Serjeant and Piya Sinha-Roy; editing by Diane Craft

