FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chile police block U.S. boxer Mike Tyson from entering country
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens by the hour
Top news
Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens by the hour
Lebanon believes Saudi holds Hariri, demands his return
Exclusive
Middle East
Lebanon believes Saudi holds Hariri, demands his return
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 9, 2017 / 5:47 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Chile police block U.S. boxer Mike Tyson from entering country

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Chilean police prevented U.S. boxer Mike Tyson from entering the country citing non-compliance with immigration laws and were putting him on a flight home, the Investigative Police (PDI) said on Thursday.

Local media reported that the former world heavyweight champion was planning to attend an awards ceremony for action films taking place in Santiago, Chile’s capital.

“Detectives from the International Police are re-boarding Mike Tyson for not complying with immigration law,” the PDI said on its verified Twitter account on Thursday, alongside a photograph of Tyson walking in an airport with two individuals wearing PDI jackets.

The PDI did not specify which part of the law Tyson did not comply with, and did not immediately respond to an email and a phone call seeking additional information.

Tyson served three years of a six-year U.S. jail sentence for rape in 1992. In 2012, New Zealand revoked an entry visa for Tyson after a charity that was going to benefit from his visit dropped its support due to his rape conviction. (Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.