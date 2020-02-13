Money News
Pepsico 2020 earnings forecast misses Wall Street estimates

FILE PHOTO: Bottles of Pepsi are pictured at a grocery store in Pasadena, California, U.S., July 11, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

(Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc forecast 2020 earnings below Wall Street estimates on Thursday and predicted slower organic revenue growth than last year.

The soda and snack maker forecast core earnings of $5.88 per share. Analysts are expecting a profit of $5.95 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Organic revenue, which strips out the impact from currency fluctuation and deals, is expected to rise 4% this year compared with 4.5% in 2019.

