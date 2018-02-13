FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 13, 2018 / 11:16 AM / a day ago

PepsiCo revenue tops Wall St estimates in fourth quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 13 (Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc’s sales topped Wall Street forecasts in the fourth quarter, led by higher demand at its Frito-Lay business that makes Doritos and Cheetos.

The maker of Tropicana juices and Mountain Dew said on Tuesday revenue rose slightly to $19.53 billion in the quarter ended Dec. 30. Analysts on average had expected $19.39 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

PepsiCo recorded a net loss of $710 million or 50 cents per share, compared to a year-earlier profit of $1.40 billion or 97 cents per share, reflecting a $2.5 billion one-time charge related to new U.S. tax laws. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S and Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

